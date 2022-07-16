Ryan Gosling says Dhanush is ‘inhuman’ in The Gray Man because he made no mistakes: ‘He is incredible’

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, who will be seen in the upcoming movie The Gray Man alongside Dhanush, said that the Indian star is ‘funny’, ‘charming’ and ‘inhuman’ because he never made mistakes while shooting.

In an interview with The Quint, Ryan revealed that a fight sequence between him and Dhanush was the most reshot sequence in the film. “We are very excited to have Dhanush in the film. He is incredible. He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I just liked him so much,” he said.

Netflix recently dropped an action-packed behind-the-scenes featurette. Dhanush, who plays the deadly assassin Avik San in the film, appeared in the video fighting Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas at the same time. Dhanush promised that the film will be a ‘feast’ for action lovers and said, “If you’re an action film fan you are in for a feast.”

Ryan also spoke about his first collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo. “Because they are brothers, they are already collaborating. They are very collaborative. They really welcome ideas from their actors and the crew members. The brothers have been making these kind of movies for over a decade, so you couldn’t work with anyone more experienced,” the actor said.

The Gray Man is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It also stars Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton among others. The film releases on July 22 on Netflix.