Saturday, October 23, 2021
Ryan Gosling to play Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie?

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the Barbie movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
October 23, 2021 12:03:39 pm
The Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie in the lead role and Gosling is in negotiations for the role of Ken.

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is in final talks to feature as Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the movie based on the world-famous Mattel doll.

According to Variety, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the Warner Bros movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Plot details of the film are currently under wraps, but makers are planning to start the principal photography early next year and are eyeing a 2023 release for the movie.

