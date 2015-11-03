Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes’ daughter makes first public appearance

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: November 3, 2015 12:52:35 pm
Hollywood star Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' daughter Esmeralda Amadar was seen in public for the first time during a Halloween celebration in Pasadena alongside her parents. (Source: Reuters)
Hollywood star Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ daughter Esmeralda Amadar was seen in public for the first time during a Halloween celebration in Pasadena alongside her parents.

In some pictures, the one-year-old girl looked adorable in white tights and a long-sleeved black shirt with white skeleton picture, reported Ace Showbiz.

Esmeralda’s face was painted white with a black nose and eyebrows. Her parents donned matching skeleton-themed costumes. Gosling wore skull mask and hooded black robe while Mendes opted to wear pirate skeleton costume with black-and-white face paint.

The small family was photographed strolling down the street along with some fellow adult trick-or-treaters who wore basketball player and NFL player costumes.

Gosling and Mendes recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter who was born on September 12 last year.

The couple held a small party for their daughter. Most of the 20 guests at the low-key celebration were from Mendes’ big family.

