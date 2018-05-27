Ryan Coogler regrets killing Andy Serkis’ character in Black Panther

Andy Serkis is primarily known for his work as a motion-capture actor. Andy Serkis is primarily known for his work as a motion-capture actor.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler says he regrets killing Andy Serkis’ character, Ulysses Klaue, in his record-breaking blockbuster. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Coogler admitted that he was not sure if it was the best move to kill off Klaue. Andy Serkis first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was Ultron who severed one of Klaue’s arms.

“I like Klaue. I was bugged by having to do that. It’s tough when you have to kill characters off and I really did love that character,” Coogler said. The filmmaker went on to say, “I love Andy, he’s a lovely person. But again, it’s one of those things where when you’ve got so many people in a movie, some of them have to go. Klaue in this movie, he’s just having a good time.

“Every scene he’s in, he’s walking in like it’s the best day of his life. He’s got a swagger to him that’s interesting and for me it was cool to see Andy act like that. It was a real pleasure.” In an interview with ComicBook.com, Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore said Klaue is dead for good and fans should not be expecting to see any more of him.

“The decision was made pretty early on because we knew ultimately that more than Ulysses Klaue, Killmonger was the main villain of the film,” Moore said.

Andy Serkis is primarily known for his work as a motion-capture actor. Beginning from Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, he has played some groundbreaking roles like King Kong in the movie of the same name, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars sequel trilogy, Gollum again in The Hobbit trilogy and so on.

