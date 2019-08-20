Russo Brothers explain why damage to Hulk’s arm is ‘irreparable’ after using Infinity Stones

It has been a while for the release of Avengers: Endgame, but the discussion around the movie, its plot points, Easter eggs just does not seem to stop. The film concluded the Infinity Saga or story of the Infinity Stones that began with Iron Man in 2008.

The director duo Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have been answering questions of eager fans to different media outlets. The latest round of Q&A was held by Wired.

Among the questions asked was why didn’t the arm of the Hulk heal itself after he used the Infinity Stones. The Hulk was a lot more docile than before as Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had fused the two personalities together instead of letting them vie for control.

When the time came to reverse Thanos’ snap, the Hulk said it has to be him. He snapped his fingers and we later came to know he had done it. However, since the Infinity Stones are basically the essence of the universe, they also damaged his right arm.

Now, the Hulk may have superhuman healing abilities, his arm may have been irreparably damaged. Joe Russo explains to Wired, “The Hulk has never come up against every Infinity Stone in a gauntlet, and the pure power of the stones. Thanos is nearly invincible, and he did not heal either. So, clearly, when you wield the full power of the Infinity Stone, it’s irreparable damage to your being.”

The Mad Titan also appeared completely spent when the Avengers came to make him undo the damage early in the film. It is all but certain that Ruffalo will reprise the role in the future, since his character was not shown to be exiting MCU in any way like Tony Stark or even Captain America. Will his arm stay useless?