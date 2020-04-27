Russo Brothers want people to see Infinity War and Endgame once theatres reopen

The Russos want Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to be re-released. The Russos want Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to be re-released.

The Russo Brothers have said that they would love it if their Marvel Cinematic Universe films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were to be re-released in theatres once they have opened.

Joe Russo told Cinemablend, “The theatrical experience is a community experience. Perhaps the most touching moment of our entire careers was a few weeks ago when the lockdown started, and Endgame was trending on social media because everyone was posting videos of opening-night screenings in their theaters with audiences really emotionally connected to the material. For us, that’s really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally.”

He added, “To have been a part of movies that did that, on that scale with that level of emotional connection from the audience, was really very touching, and will be the highlight of our careers. So, using those films to get people back into the theaters? We would be ecstatic. I mean, any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support.”

Infinity War and Endgame became two of the biggest films in history, not only in terms of ticket sales and audiences but also the media coverage and the general hype surrounding them. They ended the giant 20-odd film saga that began with Iron Man in 2008.

The supervillain, the Mad Titan Thanos, was finally vanquished in Endgame and the film touched millions of fan around the world with its emotional highs and heart-stopping moments. A couple of Avengers sacrificed their lives as well, eliciting gallons of tears.

Joe Russo, who along with his brother also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, told Deadline in an interview about witnessing the audience reaction. He said, “My most treasured memory is when Ant and I, Kevin Feige, Markus & McFeely and Louis D’Esposito snuck into the Westwood Theater on opening night to watch it with an audience. I’ve never had an experience like that in a movie theater, where an audience was that viscerally and emotionally connected to what was going on, vocalizing and emoting the way they were. We had chills all around and were brought to tears once or twice, realizing you told a story that had such binding communal impact. It was something we’ll never forget.”

