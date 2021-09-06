Russo Brothers unsure about directing a Marvel movie after Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney

The Russo Brothers, who directed the last two Avengers movies for Disney-owned Marvel Studios, are reportedly uncertain about their future with the studio in the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit. As per a Wall Street Journal report, the duo, who also helmed two Captain America movies, have “hit an impasse in negotiations to direct another Marvel movie”.

Soon after the hybrid (both streaming and theatrical) release of Black Widow, Scarlett sued the House of Mouse, alleging the release model was the cause of movie’s average box office performance and she was robbed off of $50 million bonuses.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” her lawsuit said.

Analysts have predicted that the lawsuit will have huge implications for Hollywood and the rivalry between two release models.

Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios, has been reported to be not in favour of Black Widow’s dual release in the Wall Street Journal report.

Disney has refused to back down. Its statement, which came on the same day Scarlett’s lawsuit was filed, was combative. It said the lawsuit has “no merit whatsoever. It continued, “The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Warner Bros, which delegated its every 2021 movie to the hybrid model, had to pay about $200 million to compensate actors like Gal Gadot and Will Smith and others for the potential loss of their box office bonuses.

Whatever happens next is bound to be interesting.