Russo Brothers to recommend and discuss movies as a part of Instagram series

The Russo Brothers will also invite a “special guest” to discuss the films with. (Photo: Russo Brothers/Instagram) The Russo Brothers will also invite a “special guest” to discuss the films with. (Photo: Russo Brothers/Instagram)

The Russo Brothers have announced something called RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool, in which they will recommend a movie that had impact on them in their formative years and then discuss the movie with their fans the next day.

They will also invite a “special guest” to discuss the films with.

The filmmaking duo posted a poster on their Instagram profile, “Introducing #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool… like a lot of you, our families have been watching movies together during quarantine. And these family movie nights have inspired us to start sharing some of our favorite classics with all of you. For the next few weeks we’re going to post a #MovieoftheWeek, the movies that had the greatest influence on us growing up. The movies that made us want to be directors. We will announce a movie every Friday, and then go LIVE the FOLLOWING Friday to discuss that movie, while taking questions from all of you.”

They added, “So you’ll have one week to watch each film. Our FRIDAY IG LIVES will include special guests, and our favorite pizzas from some beloved local restaurants. We love movies and we love pizza, so let’s just call it #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool. Our first #MovieoftheWeek is LA HAINE, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz (it’s available on both Amazon Prime Video and iTunes Movies). After you’ve watched the film, be sure to tune in to our IG LIVE at 5pm PST next FRIDAY (05/15) with our special guest, award-winning film critic and commentator Pete Hammond. Who’s enrolling? (Also, a special shout out to Joe’s son, Basil, for editing the logo).”

Russo Brothers are best known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They also helmed two Captain America films, The Winter Soldier and Civil War, for Marvel Studios.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd