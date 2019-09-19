Russo Brothers to be honoured with Publicists Motion Picture Showman Award

Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo are set to receive Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award from the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG).

The director duo, behind this year’s Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing box office movie of all time, will be honoured on February 7 at the ICG’s annual Publicists Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

“Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films. They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today.

“We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent,” Lewis Rothenberg, National President of the ICG, said in a statement to Variety.

Russo Brothers have also directed Marvel blockbusters Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.