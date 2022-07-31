scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Russo Brothers reveal Jon Favreau begged them to not kill Iron Man: ‘It’s going to devastate people, you can’t do this’

The Russo Brothers revealed that Jon Favreau pleaded with them to not kill Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man in Avengers Endgame.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 10:39:13 am
Robert Downey Jr, marvel, avengers endgameRobert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Endgame ended on a bittersweet note (well, more bitter for Tony Stark fans) as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man sacrificed himself to save the universe. Endgame was touted to be Downey Jr’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,  though fans are hoping that there might be some miraculous reversal of sorts and that the character might return.

Also Read |Iron Man 2’s Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’, says he has ‘no respect’ for Top Gun star

Recently, it was revealed that Jon Favreau, who directed Iron Man and starred as Happy Hogan in the films, really tried hard to save the character and even begged Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo to save him. While talking about Iron Man’s death, Anthony told Vanity Fair, “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script… and said to us, ‘Are you really going to kill Iron Man?'”

Joe added, “I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.’ We did it anyway.”

In the film, Tony Stark dies after sacrificing himself to save Thanos from wiping out the universe. Avengers Endgame became a raging success and emerged as one of the highest-earning blockbusters. At the San Diego Comic Con, two new Avengers films were announced, among several other Marvel projects. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

2

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

3

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

4

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

5

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune
DHFL scam

AgustaWestland chopper seized from builder’s hangar in Pune

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

3 Jharkhand Cong MLAs held, cash found in car: West Bengal police

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Hailed as Mirabai 2.0, Bindyarani Devi wins silver at CWG

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’
V-P Elections

Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’

Premium
Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement