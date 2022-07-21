Russo Brothers on working with Indian talent: ‘We would love to find as many projects as possible’

Hollywood director duo Joe and Anthony Russo, better known as the Russo Brothers, are in India to promote their latest offering The Gray Man. Apart from Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the film stars Dhanush in a pivotal role. At the press meet on Thursday, the filmmakers said they are impressed by the talent in India and even shared that they would love to collaborate more with actors from the country.

Calling the film community of India ‘passionate and vibrant’, Joe said, “We love India. We love the vibrant film community here. There’s so much talent in India and the fan base is so passionate. We would love to find as many projects as possible with Indian talent – producers, actors, directors. It is exciting to us.”

As readers may know, the Russo Brothers have earlier worked with Randeep Hooda in 2020 film Extraction, which starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. They also have Amazon Prime Video original Citadel, which is headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in the pipeline.

Further talking about the Indian audience, the Russo Brothers said, “Indian fans are so passionate about storytelling and movies. It’s refreshing to be here, and amazing to feel that energy. And this man here (Dhanush) has such passionate fans. We have never seen anything like this.”

The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick. It is slated to premiere on Netflix on Friday.