Saturday, July 23, 2022

Russo Brothers on helming a project based in India: ‘Creating some sort of universe will be really interesting’

In a discussion with the Russo Brothers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the brothers spoke about the probability of them spearheading an Indian project, and what it could be.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 2:49:13 pm
russo brothersAvengers End Game directors, the Russo Brothers spoke about working with Indian talent. (Photo: PR)

The celebrated Russo Brothers — Joe Russo and Anthony Russo — are in India to promote their new Netflix film The Gray Man. Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the action thriller was released on Friday and also features Indian star Dhanush in a pivotal role. The filmmaker duo partied with the who’s who of Bollywood at Ritesh Sidhwani’s house last evening. Ahead of the get-together, the Russo Brothers, Ritesh and Fahan Akhtar, also got together for a fireside chat to talk about the future of content in film industries in India and abroad.

During their trip, both Joe and Anthony have spoken about their love for India. They also shared how they haven’t seen a more ‘vibrant and passionate’ film community. The Russos also mentioned how they would love to collaborate with more Indian talent in near future, after working with Dhanush, Randeep Hooda (Extraction) and Priyanka Chopra (Citadel). Movie-lovers in India are, however, hoping (and wishing) that the Avengers: Endgame directors create a superhero story based in India.

When indianexpressm.com asked them what genre they envision for a project based in India, Joe Russo shared that they would love to create a ‘sort of universe’.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani hosted the Russo Brothers in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: PR)

“We are more compelled by making long-form stories right now. So some sort of universe will be really interesting. There could… and we like using media, all forms of media. So whether it’s a film, in theatres, TV shows, or a combination of those. To us, that’s the future, at least the immediate future of storytelling. Create connected narratives using all aspects of media. That would be fun to do here. To find a story that could explore that,” he shared.

The brothers also discussed the difference between theatrical and streaming. They mentioned that while cinema halls bring ‘palpable energy’ and the beauty of community viewing, streaming platforms have helped content reach a much wider audience. “It has helped in connecting the global community. One can show the story to the world at the same time via the internet, and that’s an incredible thing,” added Anthony Russo.

The Russo brothers are best known for directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films.

