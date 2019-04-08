Anthony Russo on Avengers Endgame: It’s about heroes dealing with true loss

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, filmmakers Russo brothers and Marvel head Kevin Feige opened up about making the highly anticipated Marvel flick in a recent press conference.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo– who have previously helmed MCU movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War– are back to bid a final farewell to yet another phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Endgame.

Speaking about his experience of making Endgame, Anthony said, “We are committed to the ending of Infinity War…the story is very much about how these heroes deal with resounding loss, true loss, how does a person move forward from that moment?”

Joe, on the other hand, was much quieter than his brother on the subject and only added to his sibling’s statement by stating, “With Endgame we get to finish off the grandest experiments in movie history and bring it to an epic conclusion.”

Marvel head Kevin Feige also gave his two cents during the conference.

When asked what makes Endgame so special, the studio head said, “What makes it special? All the actors on stage, all the actors not on stage, this family. How do we do something that’s never been done before?… What we hadn’t seen in comic book films, we hadn’t seen a definite conclusion. And that’s why it’s called Endgame and that’s why it’s very special.”

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson among others; Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.