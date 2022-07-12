scorecardresearch
Dhanush fights Ryan Gosling in new promo for The Gray Man, fan says, ‘he has done better stunts in Kollywood’

The Russo Brothers shared a action sequence from their upcoming film The Gray Man. It featured actors Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush.

July 12, 2022 9:46:55 am
dhanush the gray manDhanush in a still from The Gray Man. (Photo: Russo Brothers/Twitter)

Director duo the Russo Brothers, aka Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, took to social media to build some more excitement around their upcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man, especially for the Indian audience. They shared a new clip from the actioner, featuring actors Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush.

The short clip shows Gosling and de Armas’ characters at a hospital, when they are joined by Dhanush. The three get into an intense fist fight. Dhanush, who is wearing a crisp suit, gives a tough fight to the duo, throwing some flying kicks and packing some punches. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Russo Brothers captioned it, “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja #TheGrayMan.”

Also read |The Gray Man first reactions: Russo Brothers’ actioner is a ‘battle of wits, bullets and brawn’, Dhanush gets a thumbs-up

As soon as the filmmakers posted the video, it was bombarded with love from Dhanush’s fans. One of them called the action sequence a ‘cakewalk’ for the actor. A comment on the tweet read, “In tamil movies dude handles up to 20 people per Fight.. this is gonna be a cakewalk.” While many were in awe of Dhanush in the video, some even thanked Russo Brothers for sharing the video. “thanks for This!! 😭❤️” read a comment.

However, there were a few who also thought that Dhanush has done better action sequences in Indian movies. A Twitter user wrote, “Meh. Doesn’t look good. Dhanush has done better stunts in Kollywood and Bollywood already.”

Earlier, at a press conference, Dhanush had revealed that he doesn’t say much in the film. But he was really thrilled to work in it, nevertheless. He said, “I was really excited. Of course I don’t say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more.”

Also read |‘Dhanush is fantastic in The Gray Man’: Joe Russo

The Gray Man has received mostly positive response from viewers after its world premiere. Filmmaker and critic Jeff Ewing called the movie the best action offering from Netflix so far. His tweet read, “Netflix’ #TheGrayMan is a solid action-thriller (the streamer’s best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to put it mildly. Overall a winner.”

Also starring Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton, The Gray Man will stream on Netflix on July 22.

