Thanos still demands your silence: Russo Brothers urge fans not to reveal spoilers

Before the release of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have penned a letter to “the greatest fans in the world”. The director duo, in the letter, has thanked everyone for investing their ‘time, money, heart and soul’ in the Infinity saga. Also, they have urged fans not to give spoilers of the movie and ruin the experience for others as they have worked tirelessly to provide the movie with a powerful conclusion.

“‘When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence. As always, good luck and happy viewing…” they wrote in the letter which ended with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

Here’s what the director duo wrote:

“This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.

For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering. Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art and fan fiction.

Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

The letter comes after a five-minute clip from the movie was leaked online on Tuesday. Marvel is protecting every detail of Avengers: Endgame much like they protected Avengers: Infinity War. They have said that this will be the biggest MCU film so far and will mark the end of an era.

Avengers: Endgame will hit Indian theaters on April 26.