Friday, August 27, 2021
Russo Brothers hail Tom Holland after Spider-Man No Way Home beats Avengers Endgame in most trailer views

Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered 355.5 million views in 24 hours, beating Endgame's 289 million views. Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame, acknowledged the record on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 27, 2021 11:56:26 am
Spider-Man: No Way HomJon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

The Russo Brothers have hailed English actor Tom Holland after MCU’s upcoming third Spider-Man movie, titled No Way Home, became the most viewed trailer in its first 24 hours, beating Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered 355.5 million views in 24 hours, beating Endgame’s 289 million views.

Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame, acknowledged the record by sharing the screenshot of Variety’s report about the feat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They captioned the photo, “More like BRINGING it home!! You’re kicking ass and taking names TH! [Tom Holland].” The “You’re kicking ass and taking names” line is a reference from a joke in Endgame.

Tom Holland commented on the post, “All my love lads!!!”

Meanwhile, the incredible excitement for No Way Home can be attributed to the fact that the film will bring together multiple characters from previous Spider-Man movies. For instance, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro are confirmed to be in the movie.

Many believe that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man will also appear, but if that indeed is true, it likely will not be revealed until the movie is released.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the role of Doctor Strange in the movie, and will also replace Tony Stark (who is now deceased) as Peter Parker’s mentor. The movie also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove and Benedict Wong.

Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17.

