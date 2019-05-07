Russo Brothers confirm Chris Evans is done as Captain America

It is official. Chris Evans’ on screen journey as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over. Evans first appeared in the role in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

In the grand conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame, there really was a certain finality to the events regarding Captain America. His arc was finished in the movie with him finally having that promised date with Peggy Carter, and retiring as an Avenger after growing to old age.

He went to put the Infinity Stones in their respective timelines so the different timelines will not divide into separate realities like the Ancient One warned.

Joe Russo said in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “No, I think Chris — Chris is a very emotional person. I think maybe it’s evident if you follow him on Twitter, because he does put his heart into what he says. But I feel like he has to close the door on things and emotionally move onto the next thing.”

Some fans have expressed doubts about the conclusion of Cap’s arc. For instance, from where did Steve Rogers bring back his iconic shield that he gives to Falcon? The shield from the current timeline was destroyed by Thanos. Perhaps he took the shield from some other timeline’s Captain America?

Avengers: Endgame is meanwhile a behemoth at the global box office and is breaking records everywhere. It has earned 2.19 billion dollars worldwide and is now the second-highest grossing movie in the world.

It also has glowing critical reviews, and holds a 95 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”