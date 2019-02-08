Russo Brothers open up on Captain Marvel problem before Avengers Endgame

The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame will cap off the Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline that began way back in 2008. Joe and Anthony Russo, who joined the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, later became Marvel’s choice to helm the two biggest films in the universe: last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming follow-up, Avengers: Endgame.

But before Endgame, we will be treated to Captain Marvel. Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige once said that she is the most powerful superhero in the MCU.

Some believe that making her the strongest MCU superhero will cheapen the character development and arcs of superheroes like Thor and Hulk, two characters who are often said to be the most powerful Avengers.

However, this creates another problem too. If Captain Marvel is powerful enough to, say, take down Thanos on her own or with only a little help, then the enormity of the deaths of so many characters would feel much little to nothing and it would also undo all the build-up the MCU did for Thanos — not just in Infinity War but also in prior films.

The Russo Brothers have a “thoughtful” solution, which they are not sharing yet. While speaking to Cinemablend, they said, “It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed. And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Brie Larson plays the titular superhero in Captain Marvel, a movie that is set in the 1990s. It also brings back many characters from different franchises within the MCU like Nick Fury, Phil Coulson, Ronan the Accuser, Djimon Hounsou and so on.

While Avengers: Endgame releases on April 16, Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8.