Russo brothers on Anthony Mackie’s criticism of diversity in MCU: We can always do better

Director duo Russo Brothers have responded to Anthony Mackie’s criticism of the lack of diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony and Joe Russo have directed four films for MCU, including the last two Captain American films, and the last two Avengers films.

Mackie, who plays the role of Sam Wilson or Falcon in MCU films, had pointed out the lack of people of colour in the movies, both in front and behind the camera. He had said while speaking for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, ever stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

The Russos, while speaking on a podcast with MovieMaker, held forth on Mackie’s statement. Joe said, “I think we can always all do better at diversity, constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry — so he’s not wrong at all.”

Anthony added, “I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera. We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him.”

Even before Mackie, MCU was frequently criticised for the lack of people in colour in prominent roles.

