From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’

Who knew Russell Crowe is such an avid watch collector? The Gladiator actor, 61, recently took to TikTok to flex his luxurious and exclusive watch collection. He beamed with childlike joy and pride as he showed off seven of his favourite watches, which have connections with iconic detective character James Bond, his love for tennis, and strangely enough, sand from a desert in Saudi Arabia.

“Now I’m not going to show you my entire watch collection. That would take quite some time because I’m literally obsessed and have been for a long time. But this is my current rotation,” says Crowe at the start of his new TikTok video.

He starts with the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 60 Years of James Bond, one of the two commemorative editions released by the Swiss watch company in honour of 007. The rich blue dial is a hark back to the watch Pierce Brosnan’s Bond wore in Martin Campbell’s 1995 movie GoldenEye. That particular piece costs $9400.

Crowe claims he got that watch not so much for the love of Bond, but for him and his tennis doubles partner at the time to have a “psychological edge of wearing matching watches.” Interestingly, Crowe was rumoured to be one of the potential candidates to replace Brosnan as Bond in 2001, but the mantle was eventually taken over by Daniel Craig.

Speaking of tennis, another watch Russell Crowe flashed was Maurice de Mauriac Rallymaster III, a tribute to Wimbledon and sporting a green dial to symbolize the tennis court. A limited edition watch, each of its 100 pieces cost $2860. The next one was a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, which stood out because of its turquoise Tiffany-like dial, priced at $40,600. “There’s just something about the Tiffany blue that really gets to me. And what I love is if you wear this with a suit, whenever it sort of sneaks out from under the suit sleeve, it always draws people’s eye,” Crowe says in the video.

Blue seems to be Crowe’s favourite colour as his daily watch these days is a Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue, a $6675 piece whose bright blue dial channels South Beach, Miami. It’s also a favourite among the likes of actor Mark Wahlberg and footballer David Beckham. Another watch he flexes in the video is a Rolex Sky-Dweller (yes, another blue dial), which is no longer available on the Crown’s website. Then there’s a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic, worth $22,800, reserved for special occasions. The final one that the actor flexes in the video is a Rolex 1908, released in 2024, and worth $33,600.

This is not the first time Russell Crowe has flashed his watch collection. He did so seven years ago as well, on the YouTube channel of Time+Tide Watches. He introduced his Panerai Luminor GMT, the love for which dates back to his time on the sets of Ridley Scott’s 2000 seminal action epic The Gladiator, for which he won an Oscar at the 73rd Academy Awards.

“I had no experience with Panerias whatsoever until the set of Gladiator. Stan, who played the guy in the tiger fight, and also Ralf Moeller (who played Hagen), they both had gigantic Panerias. I didn’t quite think they were for me, but I did start seeking them out when I was at the airport (laughs),” said Crowe, adding, “I’d have bought this watch just around the same time I was nominated (for an Oscar). So therefore, it’d have followed up with a bunch of responsibilities through that period of time. So, I was probably wearing this watch to the Academy Awards etc.”