From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’

Russell Crowe's watch collection ranges from pieces worth $2860 to $40,600, from dials inspired by Pierce Brosnan's James Bond movie GoldenEye to the Wimbledon court.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readLos AngelesFeb 22, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Russell Crowe watch collectionRussell Crowe is fond of his luxurious watch collection.
Make us preferred source on Google

Who knew Russell Crowe is such an avid watch collector? The Gladiator actor, 61, recently took to TikTok to flex his luxurious and exclusive watch collection. He beamed with childlike joy and pride as he showed off seven of his favourite watches, which have connections with iconic detective character James Bond, his love for tennis, and strangely enough, sand from a desert in Saudi Arabia.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“Now I’m not going to show you my entire watch collection. That would take quite some time because I’m literally obsessed and have been for a long time. But this is my current rotation,” says Crowe at the start of his new TikTok video.

He starts with the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 60 Years of James Bond, one of the two commemorative editions released by the Swiss watch company in honour of 007. The rich blue dial is a hark back to the watch Pierce Brosnan’s Bond wore in Martin Campbell’s 1995 movie GoldenEye. That particular piece costs $9400.

Crowe claims he got that watch not so much for the love of Bond, but for him and his tennis doubles partner at the time to have a “psychological edge of wearing matching watches.” Interestingly, Crowe was rumoured to be one of the potential candidates to replace Brosnan as Bond in 2001, but the mantle was eventually taken over by Daniel Craig.

Speaking of tennis, another watch Russell Crowe flashed was Maurice de Mauriac Rallymaster III, a tribute to Wimbledon and sporting a green dial to symbolize the tennis court. A limited edition watch, each of its 100 pieces cost $2860. The next one was a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, which stood out because of its turquoise Tiffany-like dial, priced at $40,600. “There’s just something about the Tiffany blue that really gets to me. And what I love is if you wear this with a suit, whenever it sort of sneaks out from under the suit sleeve, it always draws people’s eye,” Crowe says in the video.

Blue seems to be Crowe’s favourite colour as his daily watch these days is a Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue, a $6675 piece whose bright blue dial channels South Beach, Miami. It’s also a favourite among the likes of actor Mark Wahlberg and footballer David Beckham. Another watch he flexes in the video is a Rolex Sky-Dweller (yes, another blue dial), which is no longer available on the Crown’s website. Then there’s a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic, worth $22,800, reserved for special occasions. The final one that the actor flexes in the video is a Rolex 1908, released in 2024, and worth $33,600.

This is not the first time Russell Crowe has flashed his watch collection. He did so seven years ago as well, on the YouTube channel of Time+Tide Watches. He introduced his Panerai Luminor GMT, the love for which dates back to his time on the sets of Ridley Scott’s 2000 seminal action epic The Gladiator, for which he won an Oscar at the 73rd Academy Awards.

Also Read — ‘Nana Patekar hated me on sight’: India’s first Fair & Lovely girl quit acting at her peak, vanished from films and TV overnight

Story continues below this ad

“I had no experience with Panerias whatsoever until the set of Gladiator. Stan, who played the guy in the tiger fight, and also Ralf Moeller (who played Hagen), they both had gigantic Panerias. I didn’t quite think they were for me, but I did start seeking them out when I was at the airport (laughs),” said Crowe, adding, “I’d have bought this watch just around the same time I was nominated (for an Oscar). So therefore, it’d have followed up with a bunch of responsibilities through that period of time. So, I was probably wearing this watch to the Academy Awards etc.”

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Sunil Grover on going viral with his acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I only know about viral that I get twice a year'
Sunil Grover
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Rajpal Yadav
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
KH x RK Reunion video
‘I attempted suicide twice’: Toxic, KGF composer Ravi Basrur reveals how a stranger saved his life
Ravi Basrur, Toxic composer
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
SIR second phase, electorate shrinks, SIR of electoral roll, nationwide SIR, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Assembly elections, Assembly polls, nationwide Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, nationwide SIR of of electoral rolls, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, SIR of of electoral rolls, Election Commission, Election Commission of India, Indian express news, current affairs
In SIR second phase, electorate shrinks by 1.7 cr across 9 states, UTs
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover on going viral with his acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I only know about viral that I get twice a year'
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Shilpa Shetty stability drill
'Strength without control is incomplete': Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement
Salesforce
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Must Read
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
'Strength without control is incomplete': Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement
Shilpa Shetty stability drill
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement