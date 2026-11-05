Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand was convicted Thursday of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years.

Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand would receive a prison term when he is sentenced Monday. He was taken into custody.

A prosecutor said the British actor-comedian was a ruthless, calculating, manipulative “sexual predator.”

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Russell Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.