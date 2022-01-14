Eagle-eyed fans claim Rupert Grint was not present in-person during Harry Potter reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson

Harry Potter reunion ‘Return to Hogwarts’ not just gave fans nostalgia galore, it took them back to Hogwarts and what went behind the making of the mega-franchise. So we had smiles, tears and moments of intense emotions when these actors met on the set after years. And, while the three lead actors – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson uncovered their stories as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger sitting in the Gryffindor Common Room, a new fan theory has popped up, that might compel you to revisit the reunion on HBO Max.

Days after the special released on the streaming platform on New Year day, some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Rupert was not present in person in the common room chat session with his co-stars. That’s because they claim the actor was in Toronto, Canada filming for the Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities when the remaining cast reunited in London.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint hold back tears during the #HarryPotter reunion 😢 pic.twitter.com/hMvs0RPdIX — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) January 1, 2022

Fans have their reasons to believe it too. They’ve backed up this theory with the slate of a Toronto filming crew in the end credits. This means, Rupert shot his portion in Canada and it was patched with Emma and Daniel in the master frame later. Some even claim that Emma travelled to Toronto to film her two-shot portion with Rupert where the actors share an emotional hug.

Fans claims Rupert Grint’s shot in the Gryffindor Common Room was added digitally in post-production. (Photo: HBO Max) Fans claims Rupert Grint’s shot in the Gryffindor Common Room was added digitally in post-production. (Photo: HBO Max)

According to some, it was Emma’s nail paint that played the spoiler. In the long shot where the trio is seen chatting, Emma has a black colour on her nails. But in her close-up when she embraces Rupert, it changes to golden, despite the same outfit and hairdo. This has convinced many that Emma shot with the two male actors separately.

Look at Emma Watson’s Nails pic.twitter.com/MvYnMrDYD2 — 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖🌸 | 𝙁𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 (@Emmawatsono_o) December 20, 2021

Emma Watson, while speaking about her appearance in the reunion to UK Vogue, picked the same tear-jerking moment with Rupert Grint around the end of the reunion as the one most special to her. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly. Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl,” she said.

Though the makers or the actors have not confirmed anything on Rupert’s presence, just seeing the three on and offscreen friends in the same frame was enough for the viewers to go on a tearful look-back at the eight-film franchise that continues to remain a part of pop-culture even after 20 years.