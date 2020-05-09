Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcome baby girl

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome were blessed with a baby girl. (Photo: Rupert Grint/Instagram/Georgia Groome/Twitter) Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome were blessed with a baby girl. (Photo: Rupert Grint/Instagram/Georgia Groome/Twitter)

English actor Rupert Grint and girlfriend and actor Georgia Groome were blessed with a baby girl, according to People magazine. Grint, 31, is best known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise.

A representative for the couple told People, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Apart from Harry Potter, Grint is also known for Thunderpants, Driving Lessons, Into the White, Cherrybomb among other projects. He currently stars in Apple TV+ series Servant.

Georgia Groome is known for her roles in London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

