Rupert Friend joins Mark Wahlberg’s Infinite

Actor Rupert Friend has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg-led action-thriller Infinite.

To be directed by Antoine Fuqua of “Equalizer” fame, the movie is an adaptation of author D Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers.

Friend, best known for starring in films such as Pride and Prejudice, Hitman and A Simple Favor, joins Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Cookson in the project.

According to Deadline, actor Jason Mantzoukas, who most recently featured in Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, has also boarded the cast.

The story focuses on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks.

Ian Shoor has adapted the book for the screen.

The Paramount Pictures’ project will be produced by John Zaozirny alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian for Di Bonaventura Pictures.

Fuqua and Rafi Crohn are serving as the executive producer.

The production on the project is scheduled to begin later this month in London, with makers planning to release the movie on August 7, 2020.