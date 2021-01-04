Rubik’s Cube movie is in the works

Rubik's Cube is named after Ernő Rubik, a Hungarian architect who invented it in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A movie on the popular puzzle toy Rubik’s Cube is in the works. The film will be produced by Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content.

Ashok Amritraj, the CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment Group, said in a statement, “I’ve had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India. I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik’s/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”

Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-presidents of Endeavor Content, added, “The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In Partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences.”

Rubik’s Cube is named after Ernő Rubik, a Hungarian architect who invented it in the 1970s. The puzzle toy consists of 26 small cubes which have to be arranged so that each face consists of cubes of only one colour.

One couldn’t say what a Rubik’s Cube movie will have, plot-wise, but many thought the same before The Lego Movie, and thanks to the ace writing-directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it was actually entertaining.