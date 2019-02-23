Hollywood Rewind | Roman Holiday is the kind of romantic drama that ages like fine wine

Roman Holiday movie cast: Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck

Roman Holiday movie director: William Wyler

Roman Holiday movie rating: 5 stars

Not all romantic dramas have a happy ending, neither do they need to have one. And not all romantic movies that don’t have a happy ending end on a sad note. Somewhere treading the fine line between these two compartments was the 1953 film Roman Holiday starring the wonderful and stunning Audrey Hepburn and the equally captivating Gregory Peck.

It’s hard to categorise this black-and-white piece of beauty, but film critics and audience have boxed it as a rom-com, which I don’t think it is. Sure it has its share of comic elements, but Roman Holiday doesn’t have a predictable ending, which defeats the entire purpose of a romantic comedy. Because in a rom-com, you always know the lead pair is going to end up together.

But don’t despair, those of you who have still not seen this gem. Because despite the atypical conclusion, Roman Holiday is a cheerful, watch-it-on-a-sunny-day film. It takes you on a ride with Hollywood legends and you see Rome. You fall for the characters and their small inadequacies despite yourself.

It should also be noted that Audrey Hepburn won an Academy Award for her lively and spirited performance in the movie. And that iconic poster of the actors atop a Vespa, that whole sequence is so joyous that you can’t help but smile throughout the said episode.

Oh, and yes, there’s that heart-stopping Audrey Hepburn kiss too that makes everything seem all the more like a fairytale. Your heart aches but you are still hope for a reunion. Just what a kiss like that should entail. The performances, the writing, everything slides by you as you get engrossed in the world of Crown Princess Ann and reporter Joe Bradley. Like a hot cube of butter on toast.

Seen Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews’ The Princess Diaries? This is the upgraded version of that film, except that Roman Holiday was released decades before the former.

Roman Holiday is available for streaming on YouTube.