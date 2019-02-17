Toggle Menu
Roma star Yalitza Aparicio responds to racist attack on herhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/roma-star-yalitza-aparicio-racist-attack-5588252/

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio responds to racist attack on her

After being attacked with a racial slur, Yalitza Aparicio said that she is proud of her roots. At the upcoming Academy Awards, Aparicio is nominated in the best actress category for her performance in the Alfonso Cuaron directorial Roma.

Alfonso Cuaron Roma
Roma fame Yalitza Aparicio said she is proud of her roots.

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio has said that she is proud of her roots, a day after a fellow countryman used a racial slur to describe her.

Actor Sergio Goyri, best known for starring in various soap operas in Mexcio, had criticised the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for nominating “a f***ing Indian who says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am'”, in an apparent reference to Aparicio.

According to IndieWire, Aparicio, 25, released a brief statement in response to Goyri’s criticism.

“I am proud to be an Oaxacan indigenous woman and it saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words,” the actor said.

Goyri has since apologized for his remarks, saying that it was not his intention to hurt anyone.

“It was never my intent to offend anyone. I apologize to Yalitza, who deserves (this Oscar nomination) and much more. For me, it is an honour to see a Mexican be nominated for an Oscar,” the actor said in a video posted on Instagram.

At the upcoming Academy Awards, Aparicio is nominated in the best actress category for her performance in the Alfonso Cuaron-directed Spanish language feature.

Advertising

The film in total has received 10 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director for Cuaron.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Total Dhamaal actor Anil Kapoor: Acting is about engaging audiences
2 Ajay Devgn: Need to learn mindset of audience to grow as an actor
3 The Kapil Sharma Show: Post Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit, makers introduce Archana Puran Singh as his replacement