scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Most read

Roger Federer tries to convince Robert De Niro to shoot film in Switzerland, actor says ‘Call Hanks.’ Watch

The advertisement has Roger Federer asking Robert De Niro whether he watched the promotional tourism film he sent to him. De Niro replies he did watch the film, and he didn't like it.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2021 2:11:17 pm
Robert De Niro, roger federerRobert De Niro says his reason is Switzerland is too perfect, and the people are too nice. (Photo: MySwitzerland/YouTube)

In an advertisement film by Switzerland Tourism, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer can be seen inviting Hollywood star Robert De Niro to do a “Switzerland film”.

Federer is Switzerland Tourism’s new ambassador.

The video, available on Switzerland Tourism’s official YouTube account, has Federer asking De Niro whether he watched the promotional tourism film he sent to him. The film in question depicts the scenic natural beauty of the European country. De Niro replies he did watch the film, and he doesn’t like it.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Federer, who at the moment is looking at the Alps, is dumbfounded. De Niro says his reason is Switzerland is too perfect, and the people are too nice. There isn’t any drama for De Niro, who is best known for his dark crime thrillers and mob movies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Goodfellas actor goes on to suggest that Federer should instead contact Tom Hanks. To which Federer replies, “Who?”

On the work front, De Niro has films like Canterbury Glass, Wash Me in the River and Killers of the Flower Moon in the offing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, khatron ke khiladi, kartik aaryan
Vijay Deverakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan: 16 celeb photos of the day you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x