Roger Federer tries to convince Robert De Niro to shoot film in Switzerland, actor says ‘Call Hanks.’ Watch

Robert De Niro says his reason is Switzerland is too perfect, and the people are too nice. (Photo: MySwitzerland/YouTube)

In an advertisement film by Switzerland Tourism, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer can be seen inviting Hollywood star Robert De Niro to do a “Switzerland film”.

Federer is Switzerland Tourism’s new ambassador.

The video, available on Switzerland Tourism’s official YouTube account, has Federer asking De Niro whether he watched the promotional tourism film he sent to him. The film in question depicts the scenic natural beauty of the European country. De Niro replies he did watch the film, and he doesn’t like it.

Federer, who at the moment is looking at the Alps, is dumbfounded. De Niro says his reason is Switzerland is too perfect, and the people are too nice. There isn’t any drama for De Niro, who is best known for his dark crime thrillers and mob movies.

The Goodfellas actor goes on to suggest that Federer should instead contact Tom Hanks. To which Federer replies, “Who?”

On the work front, De Niro has films like Canterbury Glass, Wash Me in the River and Killers of the Flower Moon in the offing.