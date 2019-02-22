Rocketman trailer: Taron Egerton channels his inner Elton John in this musical drama

British pop legend Elton John finally has his own biopic. The makers recently released the trailer of Taron Egerton starrer Rocketman and the promo packs in quite the musical extravaganza in a matter of two minutes.

Welsh actor Taron Egerton, known for being a part of movies like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Legend, is seen playing the piano and belting out John’s hit numbers like “Tiny Dancer” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

There are quick cuts throughout the trailer, and we are introduced to actors such as Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden, who are said to be playing significant parts in the film. The trailer takes us through the world of the unknown Reggie Dwight and shows us how he transformed into the iconic Elton John.

The musician’s outlandish and flamboyant sense of fashion make a special appearance in the clip as we are given glimpses of his ‘rocketman shoes,’ similarly designed glasses, the works.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, who has previously helmed movies like Eddie the Eagle and had taken over the directing responsibilities of Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody post Bryan Singer’s exit, Rocketman will hit the big screen on May 30.