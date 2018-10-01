Rocketman teaser: Taron Egerton plays a flamboyant Elton John

Rocket Man will release in May 2019. Rocket Man will release in May 2019.

Taron Egerton is looking like a very good Elton John in the Rocketman teaser. Egerton, known for Kingsman series of films, stars as the legendary British singer-songwriter in the film. A couple of days ago Paramount Pictures had outed the actor’s look in the role, which showed him wearing his trademark glittering glasses.

The one minute teaser suggests that the film will trace John’s rise to stardom, and is a sort of biopic despite makers claiming otherwise. Called an epic musical fantasy film, the film nevertheless looks biographical in nature. The title of the movie is based on the song “Rocket Man”, released with the 1972 album Honky Château. Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Bryan Singer as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody midway, will helm the Paramount project.

Egerton had previously said about the role, “We are making a movie called Rocketman about Elton John’s formative years. Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun.” Egerton must have taken inputs to play the role from John himself on the sets of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, second film in the series. Elton John had a major cameo on in the Egerton starrer.

