Toggle Menu
Taron Egerton on Rocketman: Just want to make Elton John happyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/rocketman-taron-egerton-elton-john-film-biopic-5637586/

Taron Egerton on Rocketman: Just want to make Elton John happy

Rocketman will focus on John Elton's journey from the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Taron Egerton in Rocketman elton john
Taron Egerton spoke about portraying singer Sir Elton John in the Rocketman, on The Late Late Show. (Photo: Taron Egerton/Instagram)

Actor Taron Egerton has said he wants to make music legend Elton John “happy” with his performance in the upcoming film Rocketman.

The 29-year-old actor will be portraying John in the Dexter Fletcher-directed biographical drama film.

Talking about the film during his appearance on The Late Late Show, Egerton said, “He’s (John) so universally loved, and I just want to make him happy really. Just getting over the pressure of it and having a good time.”

When host James Corden asked the actor as to when John will see the film, Egerton laughed and said, “I don’t want to know.”

The much-awaited film will focus on John’s emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

The film’s cast includes Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones.

Rocketman is scheduled to release in May this year.

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vikram Prabhu in Madras Talkies’ new film
2 Jon Snow's death sent Kit Harington to therapy
3 Wong Kar-Wai's Blossoms will be thematically connected to In The Mood For Love and 2046