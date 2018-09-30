Rocket Man: Taron Egerton’s first look as Elton John is out

Rocket Man will release in May 2019. Rocket Man will release in May 2019.

Taron Egerton’s first look as the legendary British singer-songwriter Elton John is out. Egerton will be playing the lead in Rocket Man, which is said to be a biographical musical fantasy film based on the life of John. The title of the movie is based on the song “Rocket Man”, released with the 1972 album Honky Château. Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Bryan Singer as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody midway, will helm the Paramount project.

Egerton lazes on a sofa inside a private jet, dressed in the classic John style — a golden jacket and glitter glasses. Paramount Pictures posted the photo from their official Twitter handle. The caption read, “An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. @TaronEgerton stars as Sir Elton John in @RocketmanMovie, in theatres Summer 2019. #Rocketman.”

Egerton, known for starring in the Kingsman series of films, had said previously, “We are making a movie called Rocketman about Elton John’s formative years. Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun.”

