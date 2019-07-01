Director Neill Blomkamp confirms that RoboCop Returns will feature original suit

RoboCop Returns director Neill Blomkamp has revealed the suit featuring in the upcoming sequel will be the same as the one which was used in the 1987 original.

Advertising

It was Peter Weller who played the titular character Alex Murphy/RoboCop in the Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi classic.

On Sunday, a Twitter fan asked Blomkamp whether the new film would feature the “original suit”.

To this, the filmmaker replied, “1 million per cent original”.

When another inquired about the progress on the movie, Blomkamp said the film is in the scripting stage and will follow Verhoeven’s vision.

Advertising

“Script is being written. Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow-up film,” the director wrote.

In the 2014 RoboCop remake, which starred Joel Kinnaman in the title role, saw the actor wear a much sleeker suit.

The new project is based on a script written years previously by original “RoboCop” writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner.