Mrs Doubtfire musical to premiere in November

A new musical rendition of Robin Williams’ 1993 classic Mrs Doubtfire is set to hit the stage this November.

Producer Kevin McCollum announced Thursday that performances will start at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre on November 26 with opening night scheduled for December 13.

According to Variety, the show will have a limited run until December 29.

The production will be directed by four-time Tony award winning director Jerry Zaks, while Lorin Latarro will serve as the choreographer.

Tony-nominated music writing team Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick are creating the tunes with Ethan Popp attached as music supervisor.

Mrs Doubtfire revolves around recently divorced Daniel Hillard as he loses custody of his children and creates a Scottish nanny alter ego, Euphegenia Doubtfire, in order to see and take care of his kids.

He successfully convinces his ex-wife and kids that he is indeed a nanny, but soon, Mrs Doubtfire and Hillard face hilarious and risky scenarios that threaten to expose the secret. But becoming the fake nanny helps Hillard figure out how to improve and change his ways as a father.

Casting for Mrs Doubtfire musical is yet to be announced.