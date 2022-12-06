scorecardresearch
Full access at just Rs 3/day
Buy Now

Journalism of Courage

Robert Pattinson’s first look from Mickey17 out, Bong Joon Ho film to release in March 2024

Mickey17 is based on author Edward Ashton's novel of the same title and features an ensemble cast of Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement
Robert PattinsonRobert Pattinson in and as Mickey17. (Photo: Screengrab of Mickey17 teaser/WarnerBrosIndia/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho‘s next movie Mickey17 will release in theatres worldwide on March 29, 2024, Hollywood studio Warner Bros announced on Tuesday. The film is based on author Edward Ashton’s novel of the same title and features an ensemble cast of Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Warner Bros shared the first look of the film and the release date on its social media handles. “From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17,” the banner tweeted.

Ashton’s novel, which was published earlier this year, centres on Mickey17, a man on an expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey17 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey18, has taken his place.

Advertisement
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In addition to writing and directing, Bong is also producing the upcoming film through his banner Offscreen. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures are the other producers.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Mickey17 is Bong’s first film since multiple Academy Award-winning 2019 movie Parasite. The film was the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars and also took home trophies for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Bong’s filmography also includes critically-acclaimed titles such as Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer, The Host and Okja.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:25:30 pm
Next Story

World Bank upgrades India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23

Tags:
Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Install APP

Latest News Home
Newsletters ePaper
PremiumPremium
Next Story
close
Move to Indian Express App