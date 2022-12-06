Robert Pattinson’s first look from Mickey17 out, Bong Joon Ho film to release in March 2024

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho‘s next movie Mickey17 will release in theatres worldwide on March 29, 2024, Hollywood studio Warner Bros announced on Tuesday. The film is based on author Edward Ashton’s novel of the same title and features an ensemble cast of Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Warner Bros shared the first look of the film and the release date on its social media handles. “From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17,” the banner tweeted.

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in cinemas 2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/Fov10fMXZf — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) December 6, 2022

Ashton’s novel, which was published earlier this year, centres on Mickey17, a man on an expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey17 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey18, has taken his place.

In addition to writing and directing, Bong is also producing the upcoming film through his banner Offscreen. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures are the other producers.

Mickey17 is Bong’s first film since multiple Academy Award-winning 2019 movie Parasite. The film was the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars and also took home trophies for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Bong’s filmography also includes critically-acclaimed titles such as Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer, The Host and Okja.