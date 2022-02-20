Robert Pattinson was ‘terrified’ of watching The Batman for the first time, reveals his Bat-voice was initially deemed ‘atrocious’

Robert Pattinson dons the coveted role of one of world’s most popular superheroes in Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC movie, The Batman. With the movie, Pattinson steps into the role of a character that has been portrayed by actors like Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck.

It is natural then Pattinson was intimidated by the opportunity. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, the English actor revealed that he was “terrified” to see the movie’s final cut.

He said, “I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in such a long time. I haven’t even released a movie in a really long time! I mean, I’d seen the first 90 minutes by myself in an IMAX before and I knew that the first 90 minutes was great.”

In the same interview, Pattinson also talked about nailing the Bat-voice, one of the superhero’s main characteristics. He said, “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m gonna go really whispery’. I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

This is Pattinson’s first superhero role. After gaining fame and love of millions around the world for his performance in popular franchises like Harry Potter and Twilight, he began doing independent, smaller flicks in between Twilight movies. He explained to the Guardian in a 2011 interview that Twilight series was like a “safety net” for him that allowed him to do the stuff he wanted to do.

Meanwhile, The Batman is penned by Reeves and Craig. It features a rookie Caped Crusader who is still struggling to master his rage. He is targetted by villains like the Riddler and the Penguin. Promos suggest that he will team up with Catwoman to take on his rogues gallery.

Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

The Batman releases on March 4.