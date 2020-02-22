Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman set photos and videos reveal the new Batsuit

The Batman releases on June 25, 2021. (Photo: limitlessjest/Twitter) The Batman releases on June 25, 2021. (Photo: limitlessjest/Twitter)

The first set photos and videos from Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC movie The Batman have leaked on social media. More than anything, the full picture of how Robert Pattinson’s batsuit would look in the film has been revealed.

One photo shows Pattinson’s stunt double wearing the batsuit and riding a bike in Glasgow, Scotland. The suit is pretty distinct from all the earlier live-action ones. It looks quite makeshift than something built from scratch.

The Bat symbol on the chest, for example, is made up of two parts. After Pattinson’s first look came out in the teaser, many had presumed that the symbol is likely made up of the pistol that was used to kill Bruce Wayne’s parents.

It has already been confirmed that Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader will not follow the Batfleck (Ben Affleck’s Batman) continuity. Thus the film is not expected to exist in the existing DC film universe. Reeves has said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been explored in detail yet.

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin and Carmine Falcone in The Batman. The casting confirms that the Batman will have a whole rogues gallery of supervillains.

The Batman releases on June 25, 2021.

