Robert Pattinson pushed to breaking point on Batman sets

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has reportedly been pushed to his ‘breaking point’ on the sets of upcoming superhero movie Batman, reports The Sun.

According to the report, this is because filmmaker Matt Reeves cannot seem to catch a break. As per the publication’s sources, Reeves has been asking Pattinson to do as many as 50 takes in the heavy Batman suit until he gets the shot right. This has allegedly left the team in low spirits.

“Filming has been a gruelling process, especially for Robert (Pattinson), as Matt (Reeves) is such a perfectionist. He’ll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it’s like he doesn’t know when to stop,” a source close to the film told The Sun.

That Batman is a big-budget, high-risk drama is news to no one. However, Matt Reeves (who has previously helmed relatively smaller box office blockbusters like Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and its sequel, War For The Planet Of The Apes) is apparently taking too much pressure for the success of the DC movie.

“Robert has had a tough time on these franchise movies before. He hated Twilight by the time it wrapped, and the last thing anyone wants is for him to become jaded,” the source added.

Director Matt Reeves has had to stop production multiple times in the past few months owing to the pandemic situation. As a result, Batman will now release on March 4, 2022. Apart from Robert Pattinson, Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell in important roles.