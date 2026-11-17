After years of debate and endless conjecture, Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise. It comes five years after Cary Fukunaga’s 2021 blockbuster No Time to Die, the first film in Bond’s 64-year history to conclude with the character’s death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, director of Pattinson’s Dune: Part 3.

When Pattinson’s name popped up recently among those contending for the race to play the next James Bond, it wasn’t an entirely new thought. Pattinson has been envisioned, and asked multiple times throughout his career, as the revered spy. While he’s never rejected the notion outright, he’s always maintained he needs to be at least in his 40s to take on the celebrated character.

“I don’t know. That’s quite big shoes to fill,” Pattinson told the BBC in 2010 at the red carpet premiere of his film, Allen Coulter’s 2010 coming-of-age romantic film Remember Me, in which former 007 Pierce Brosnan played his father. “If I did it right now, I’d be pretty bad, pretty embarrassing,” he added, laughing.

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A couple of years later, he doubled down on that take, but did consider the prospect more keenly. “I’d definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years. There’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond.’ That would be the worst idea in the world,” Pattinson told The Sun in 2012.

By that time, Craig had already spent six years as James Bond, after taking over from Brosnan with Martin Campbell’s 2006 blockbuster Casino Royale. He reprised the role a couple of years later in Marc Foster’s Quantum of Solace (2008) and four years after that, in Sam Mendes’ Skyfall (2012). He later reunited with Mendes in Spectre (2015).

“After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. It would be ridiculous to reinvent (him) as some young posh kid. I’d have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I’d have to do the first film with one arm or something,” added Pattinson at the time. However, since then, whenever the actor was reminded about his prospect to take on 007, he’d keep wondering why he’s being asked that question again and again, and just dismiss it with, “I don’t know.”

But Pattinson was always up for starring in a James Bond movie, even if not as the titular character himself. At the same Remember Me premiere, he expressed his desire to play a role in the franchise, maybe as the chief antagonist or even the object of desire a la a Bond Girl. “I’d quite like to play a villain in a Bond film. That would be fun. Or maybe play… kind of play a male, like, Bond girl. A Bond boy,” he told Fandango.

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Former James Bonds on passing the torch

Veteran Australian actor George Lazenby, 87, is the oldest actor alive to play James Bond. Though he took on the role only in one film — Peter R Hunt’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) 57 years ago, he’s also the youngest actor to play the role, as he was just 29 at the time he shot the film. The actor took to his social media handles on Monday to give his blessing to Pattinson.

“Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment. All the best, mate,” said Lazenby in a video. While Brosnan hasn’t responded to his Remember Me co-star’s casting yet, he admitted he saw himself in the young actor back when they worked together on that film.

I hear they’ve announced the new James Bond @007… Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have “this never happened to the other fella” moment. All the best mate, George xx https://t.co/r0kASTyp35 — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) November 16, 2026

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“He’s doing alright with the pressure. He knows what to do and how to do it. It’s a bit overwhelming for him at times. I mean he really did enter into the vortex of fame with the speed of a flame. So I think he’s got it in control,” Brosnan told Irish Central in 2010. “He’s also bright enough to know that you have to create the work for yourself in this climate. You have to fight your way out of the box they put you in,” he added.

Brosnan also recalled a day on the set in New York when Pattinson’s caravan was surrounded by “three thousand screaming teenagers” while he was mostly around “a few mothers and lovely ladies”. Pattinson was on the rise of his superstardom by then, having debuted as Cedric Diggory in Mike Newell’s 2005 blockbuster fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and fronted three films in the hit vampire franchise, Twilight.

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Craig has also been tight-lipped so far about passing on the torch to Pattinson. However, in a 2021 interview with the BBC, right after hanging up his 007 boots, he had sound advice for the next James Bond. “I just made sure I left it in as good a place as I found it. That’s all I cared about. And anybody who’d take on it would feel the same way because it matters. It’s a huge part of cinema history, and British cinema history, which is a massive thing. The importance for the fans, and for everybody involved, is to make the best movies he can. I think that’s what I, and all the people I’ve worked with, have tried to do,” said the actor.