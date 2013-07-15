Robert Pattinson poses in bathtub for Dior ad

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
The official release of Robert Pattinson's ad campaign is scheduled for September 1.

Written by PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 15, 2013 11:49:13 am
Twilight star Robert Pattinson has posed in a bathtub for the much hyped campaign for Dior Homme Fragrances.

In the black and white image,the 27-year-old British actor is fully clothed and is seen smiling at a mystery woman,reported Ace Showbiz. The image was released by Dior on Twitter along with a message,”A new story is about to start. Robert Pattinson for Dior Homme Parfume (sic).”

Last month,a printed campaign advertisement also appeared online ahead of its release date. The official release of this ad campaign is scheduled for September 1.

The Remember Me actor was officially named as the new face of Dior Homme Fragrance in early June this year.

