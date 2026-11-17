There’s a new James Bond and it is Robert Pattinson! The actor was announced as the new face to lead the franchise on Monday and is the eighth actor who will be essaying the iconic role in the movies.

In a statement after the announcement, Robert said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.” He added, “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”