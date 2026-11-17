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There’s a new James Bond and it is Robert Pattinson! The actor was announced as the new face to lead the franchise on Monday and is the eighth actor who will be essaying the iconic role in the movies.
In a statement after the announcement, Robert said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.” He added, “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”
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Weeks before Robert’s casting was announced, anonymous threads on Reddit claimed that the actor had allegedly been paid $1 million for a two-hour audition. There was also discussion that Robert was one of the many contenders for the role and the list also included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the actors were judged on the basis of their camera presence, dialogue and stunts when they tested for director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Until a few years ago, actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill were frequently named as fan-favourites to be the next Bond.
As per the publication, Pattinson was only informed about his casting a day before the announcement and it was his Dune director who broke the news to him over the phone. The actors who lost the part got a call from Pascal.
Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp
— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
Denis Villeneuve said in a statement, “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.” He added, “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”
Before Pattinson, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, have played Bond screen. The last Bond film, No Time to Die, released in 2021 with Craig’s character dying on-screen.