It’s kind of a different world: Robert Pattinson on The Batman link with Joker

Robert Pattinson says Matt Reeves’ The Batman is a different animal from the recent released Joker.

It was recently announced that The Batman will see Zoe Kravitz play Catwoman and Paul Dano will portray The Riddler, but Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime will not feature in the new film.

“It’s kind of a different world,” Pattinson, who is set to play the Dark Knight, told Yahoo Entertainment while speaking about Todd Phillips-directed film.

The actor said he is yet to see Joker.

“I might watch it tonight. Joaquin is the best, he’s awesome in everything,” Pattinson added.

The actor recently said Batman was not a hero, adding it was a “complicated character” whose morality was “a little bit off”.