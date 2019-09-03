Robert Pattinson on The Batman: It is something from the comics that hasn’t been explored

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is excited about portraying Batman in upcoming Matt Reeves directorial The Batman. In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed how the project came to him and his reaction upon getting the job.

Advertising

“I really like Matt Revees. It (the upcoming Batman film) is something from the comics that hasn’t been explored yet. It’s kind of crazy shoes to fill. It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it,” Robert said.

Talking about how there is a lot to explore with Gotham’s dark knight, the actor said, “When you look at the different tones of those movies and tv shows, you realise you can do quite a lot with it.”

As it turns out, Robert Pattinson himself was quite the Batman fan growing up. The actor also revealed that he was on the set of Christopher Nolan directorial Tenet when he came to know that he was going to be the new Batman.

“I was obsessed when I was a kid. It’s going to be very very daunting (to portray the character),” Pattinson concluded.

The Batman is slated for a June 2021 release.