Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult screen-test for next James Bond

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult could be the next actors to play James Bond. The two British stars have reportedly screen-tested for the coveted role of 007, adding two big names to the list of actors being considered to replace Daniel Craig, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Interestingly, both are already associated with major superhero franchises, with Pattinson playing Batman in DC Studios’ films and Hoult portraying Superman’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor.

According to reports, the screen tests took place over the weekend of October 24 in London. Pattinson is currently shooting The Batman Part II in the city. Amazon MGM Studios, which is backing the next Bond film, has not commented on the casting reports.

Pattinson’s reported entry into the race is particularly interesting, given that the 40-year-old actor is already an established face of a few major franchises. He rose to international fame with the Twilight films after making an early appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He subsequently took on the mantle of Batman and has also built a reputation for working with acclaimed filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan, Robert Eggers and the Safdie brothers. He has also collaborated with Bond director Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to release on December 18.

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Hoult, meanwhile, is no stranger to big film franchises. He played Lex Luthor in DC’s Superman films and was part of the X-Men prequel trilogy. Interestingly, he had also been in contention for the role of Batman before it eventually went to Pattinson. Hoult will next be seen in Amazon MGM Studios’ How to Rob a Bank, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 13.

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Who else is in the race to become the next James Bond?

Several British actors have been linked to the role since Daniel Craig’s exit from the franchise. Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden are among the names doing the rounds.

According to Variety, singer-actor Harry Styles has also held discussions about playing the iconic spy. Theo James, 41, is another name reportedly being considered.

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The casting speculation has also drawn reactions from former Bond actors and Hollywood stars. Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in the 1990s and early 2000s, has backed Callum Turner for the role. Actor Gary Oldman, meanwhile, has supported his Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden. Oldman has also claimed that the next James Bond has already been selected, although there has been no official announcement from the makers.

What do we know about the next James Bond film?

The 26th James Bond film will mark a new chapter for the popular franchise. It will be the first film in the series to be made under Amazon’s creative control after the company acquired the franchise’s creative rights from the Broccoli family in February 2025.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for films such as Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, will direct the upcoming film. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project.

Daniel Craig played James Bond in five films over 15 years. He first appeared as the British secret agent in Casino Royale in 2006 and reprised the role in four more films, ending his run with No Time to Die in 2021.