scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins support Covid-19 relief efforts in India

In the last few days, Lilly Singh, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, among others have also urged fans to donate for relief efforts in India.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2021 3:18:00 pm
Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregorRobert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor are official ambassadors of GO Campaign, a non-profit based in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: AP, Lily Collins/Instagram and AP)

Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor have rallied behind Indians affected by the second wave of Covid-19 that is ravaging the country, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actors are official ambassadors of GO Campaign, a non-profit based in Santa Monica, California that has been working for 8 years with Indian grassroots organisations to work for orphans and vulnerable children in the country.

Collins, a British-American actor known for movies like 2011’s Priest and rom-coms like Stuck in Love and The English Teacher, said in a statement to THR, “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine, and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Lily Collins “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody,” said Lily Collins. (Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram)

Pattinson, the British actor best known for Twilight and Harry Potter franchises, said, “Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund — they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Reese Witherspoon urge fans to donate for India amid Covd-19 second wave

Ewan McGregor, best known for essaying Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, added, “Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever)

The cast and crew of Netflix’s comedy series Never Have I Ever have also collaborated for a live table read and sneak peek, the proceed of which will be sent to GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based non-profit.

Drew Barrymore, the actor who currently hosts her own talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, had also urged fans to donate for Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

In the last few days, Lilly Singh, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, among others have also urged fans to donate for relief efforts in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

barkha singh played kareena in mujhse dosti karoge
Barkha Singh played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Here’s looking at her life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x