Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins support Covid-19 relief efforts in India

Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor have rallied behind Indians affected by the second wave of Covid-19 that is ravaging the country, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actors are official ambassadors of GO Campaign, a non-profit based in Santa Monica, California that has been working for 8 years with Indian grassroots organisations to work for orphans and vulnerable children in the country.

Collins, a British-American actor known for movies like 2011’s Priest and rom-coms like Stuck in Love and The English Teacher, said in a statement to THR, “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine, and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

Pattinson, the British actor best known for Twilight and Harry Potter franchises, said, “Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund — they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children.”

Ewan McGregor, best known for essaying Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, added, “Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives.”

The cast and crew of Netflix’s comedy series Never Have I Ever have also collaborated for a live table read and sneak peek, the proceed of which will be sent to GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based non-profit.

Drew Barrymore, the actor who currently hosts her own talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, had also urged fans to donate for Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

In the last few days, Lilly Singh, Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, among others have also urged fans to donate for relief efforts in India.