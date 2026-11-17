‘AI won’t take my job, Robert Pattinson will’.

As the actor emerges as the new 007, this meme has taken over the internet. It sums up what we have all been thinking about: Robert Pattinson is everywhere. When he is not a small time criminal desperate to help his brother (Good Time, 2017), he is a lighthouse keeper battling everyday to keep his sanity (The Lighthouse, 2019). When he is not a mysterious, sharp intelligence officer bending the constraints of time (Tenet, 2020), he is Antinous of Ithaca who just wants to ‘keep the beggars out’ (The Odyssey, 2026).

With this range, Robert Pattinson has become one of the most exciting actors of our times. His addition to the James Bond franchise puts him in a league untouched by most actors, barring Harrison Ford who was part of successful film franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner and MCU, or Samuel L Jackson who has been a part of the MCU, Kingsman, Star Trek, and Jurassic Park, among others.

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In a career spanning two decades, Pattinson has become part of five popular film franchises — the universally beloved Harry Potter, the Twilight series which Pattinson loves to hate, the very intense Batman and now, playing James Bond.

Pattinson is succeeding Daniel Craig who last appeared in No Time to Die (2021). Robert was competing with leading names like Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor. After the official announcement, Pattinson said: ‘James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement’.

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Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Robert’s character Cedric is killed at the order of Voldemort. (Photo: HBO/Screengrab) Robert’s character Cedric is killed at the order of Voldemort. (Photo: HBO/Screengrab)

In his initial interviews, Robert Pattinson has mentioned that he was not always interested in acting. In fact if it wasn’t for Harry Potter, he wouldn’t be acting. Harry Potter and the Goblet of fire, franchise’s fourth film, was also Pattinson’s first major film role. He portrayed Cedric Diggory, a wizard who even though didn’t have lengthy screentime, managed to stand out particularly for the emotional scene where he dies in Harry’s arms. Cedric’s death was a major jolt to Harry and the fans, since it became a turning point in franchise’s tone. Goblet of Fire also became a resounding success for the franchise. As per Box Office Mojo, it was made on a budget of $150 dollars and earned $896 million worldwide.

The Twilight Series

Robert Pattinson and Kristen starred in five Twilight films. (Photo: The Twilight Saga/Screengrab) Robert Pattinson and Kristen starred in five Twilight films. (Photo: The Twilight Saga/Screengrab)

No matter how much Robert Pattinson cringes at the Twilight series now, or ridicules his dialogues (‘This is the skin of a killer, Bella’) from the film, Twilight takes the biggest credit for putting him on the map and turning him into a teen heartthrob. First film in the series Twilight was released in 2008, followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). According to Box Office Mojo, Twilight was made on a humble budget of $37 million, and went on to gross $392.6 worldwide. The entire franchise was mounted on a collective budget of $385 million, and earned $3.34 billion worldwide. Here is the breakdown of every Twilight film:

Films Budget Collection Twilight $37 million $392.6 million The Twilight Saga: New Moon $50 million $709.8 million The Twilight Saga: Eclipse $68 million $698.5 million The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 $110 million $712.2 million The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 $120 million $829.7 million Consolidated Collection $3.34 billion

The Batman

While his casting received flak initially, Pattinson turned that around with his performance. (Photo: The Batman trailer/Screengrab) While his casting received flak initially, Pattinson turned that around with his performance. (Photo: The Batman trailer/Screengrab)

When it was announced that Pattinson was going to take the mantle and don the dark cape, there was an initial skepticism; largely due to his portrayal of Edward Cullen and its humongous popularity. But since the Twilight franchise, Pattinson had been working diligently to shed this image. In that order, he brought his own voice to both Bruce Wayne and the Batman. His Bruce Wayne was a psychologically tormented, brooding, grieving man with slivers of vulnerability. As Batman, he brought a sense of realism to his character. DC Comics have known Batman to be the greatest detective mind, Pattinson’ portrayal tapped into the same. According to Box Office Mojo, The Batman was made on a budget of $200 million, collected $772 million worldwide. The Batman: Part II is currently in production. Matt Reeves, who also directed The Batman, was directing the sequel before distancing himself from the project due to a personal emergency, allowing Steven Soderbergh to finish the film. The Batman: Part II releases on February 18, 2028.

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Dune: Part Three

Pattinson plays Scytale, the main antagonist of Dune: Part Three. (Photo: Dune Trailer/Screengrab) Pattinson plays Scytale, the main antagonist of Dune: Part Three. (Photo: Dune Trailer/Screengrab)

This marks Pattinson’s fourth major release of 2026 after The Drama, The Odyssey and Primetime. Before the next James Bond film director Denis Villeneuve and Robert Pattinson collaborated for Dune: Part Three, where the actor plays shape shifting Scytale who projects himself as a major opposing force for Paul Atreides.

Describing his character in a interview with Fandango, Pattinson said: “He really doesn’t have consciousness. It’s almost like he has agency for the first time being part of this plan. He’s liking feeling the emotions of different characters that he can embody. And there’s kind of eroticism to it. If you’re just embodying someone purely sensually, it’s kind of neither good or bad. It’s just experience.”

Dune: Part Three reportedly has a budget of $220 million. According to Box Office Mojo, first film in the Dune franchise was made on a budget of $165 million and earned $410.7 million. While Dune: Part Two had a budget of $190 million and went on to earn $714.8 million worldwide. It is speculated that Dune: Part Three might open between $90-$115 million worldwide. The final instalment in the Dune franchise releases on December 18, 2026.

James Bond

Pattinson has become the seventh actor to portray Bond on screen. (Photo: James Bond 007/Facebook) Pattinson has become the seventh actor to portray Bond on screen. (Photo: James Bond 007/Facebook)

On 16th November 2026, Robert Pattinson was handed two things – keys to the Aston Martin and the license to kill. Pattinson has become the seventh actor to play James Bond. Amazon plans to make his Bond different from the previous interpretations, by keeping him more closer to realism and relying less on the gimmicky action set pieces. And with Denis Villeneuve, you have a director who knows how to channelise the mercurial star power (Blade Runner 2049 and Dune). Till date there have been 26 films in Bond franchise (27 if you want to count 1967’s Casino Royale), with Sean Connery’s Dr. No kicking off the global franchise. As per Box Office Mojo, all the 26 Bond films have grossed nearly $2.27 billion worldwide.

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This also adds a baggage as well as substantial pressure on Pattinson’s iteration of James Bond. Production details and release plans for this film have not been disclosed yet.