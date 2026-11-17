After months of speculation, British actor Robert Pattinson was Monday named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world’s most famous fictional spy. The 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent. The choice of the Batman actor received immediate royal approval, with the British monarchy’s social media accounts sharing the announcement.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond,” stated the caption of the official X handle of the British royal family, which accompanied the announcement of Pattinson’s casting as the new James Bond. “Robert Pattinson is officially the first James Bond to serve under a male British monarch, King Charles III,” pointed out an X user in the comment section.

It wasn’t just the British royal family who approved of Pattinson’s casting, but also Ralph Fiennes, who took over the iconic role of M, the head of the British intelligence agency MI6, after the onscreen death of veteran actor Judi Dench in Sam Mendes’ 2012 blockbuster Skyfall. Though Fiennes initially maintained he’s loyal to Daniel Craig, who played Bond in that film, he did end up putting his money on Pattinson.

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Fiennes was on SiriusXM Front Row when host Andy Cohen broke the news of Pattinson’s 007 casting. “I’m sorry. I’m in love with Daniel Craig still. It’s hard. I’ve got the wrench in my heart,” said the actor, who last worked with Craig in the latter’s final outing as Bond — Cary Fukunaga’s 2021 hit No Time To Die, which became the first James Bond film to see the character’s death.

However, in another interview with Extra, perhaps after processing Pattinson’s casting, Fiennes spoke highly of Pattinson. “I think he’ll be great. He’s got a great look to him and I think he’s good. He has a different vibe to Daniel, which is always good to change it up a bit,” argued Fiennes, pointing out that he’s never seen Pattinson in a Bondlike role earlier.

“I’ve seen him play quite complex, interesting, quirky characters. They must have tested him and everything. He must have ticked the boxes for the producers. And he looks great, in the early pictures of him, he looks really cool, so I’m thrilled for him,” added Fiennes. Interestingly, though he played the chief antagonist Lord Voldermort in Pattinson’s debut film, Marc Newell’s 2005 fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and ordered the death of Pattinson’s character Cedric Diggory, he never shared screen space with the actor.

Brad Pitt wants to play the Bond villain

Brad Pitt, who’s never shared screen space with Pattinson but produced his 2017 adventure epic The Lost City of Z under his banner Plan B Entertainment, also gave a thumbs-up to the new James Bond casting. “I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal,” Pitt told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, David Fincher’s action comedy The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

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When asked if he’d like to play the Bond villain and lock horns with Pattinson, he approved of the idea, and asked the new 007 and director Denis Villeneuve to consider the idea. “My man, Javier, did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on,” added Pitt, referring to Skyfall, in which Javier Bardem played the chief antagonist. Pitt and Bardem have starred together in Ridley Scott’s 2013 crime thriller The Counselor and Joseph Kosinski’s hit sports drama F1 last year.