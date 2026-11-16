Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, watch video

In one of the biggest castings in recent times, Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, five years after the release of the last spy thriller in the franchise, No Time to Die (2021). This makes Pattinson the eighth actor in history to play the iconic Secret Service officer who immortalised the code number 007 on screen.

The official social media handle for the James Bond franchise announced the news, unveiling a clip on Monday, November 16. The video featured Pattinson in a black tuxedo, emerging from the dark holding a pistol, with the iconic 007 score playing in the background. “Identity confirmed,” the post’s description read, while the clip ended with the words, “James Bond will return.”

However, the makers haven’t revealed further details on when the movie would go on floors, its title or other cast members.

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Speaking about playing James Bond, Robert Pattinson said in a statement shared with Variety, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Director David Villeneuve, who will helm the upcoming James Bond film, also spoke about casting Pattinson as Bond. “Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

This marks a significant moment in the franchise’s history, as James Bond has been recast for the first time in two decades. Daniel Craig made his debut as Agent 007 in Casino Royale (2006). He went on to play the iconic character in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and finally No Time to Die (2021).

Robert Pattinson joins an illustrious list of actors who have played James Bond, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

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40-year-old Robert Pattinson is already an established face of a few major franchises. He rose to international fame with the Twilight films after making an early appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He subsequently took on the mantle of Batman and has also built a reputation for working with acclaimed filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan, Robert Eggers and the Safdie brothers. He has also collaborated with Bond director Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to release on December 18.