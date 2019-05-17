Robert Pattinson is the new Batman: Reports

Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be donning the suit of Batman for upcoming Matt Reeves directorial The Batman which is slated to hit screens in 2021, reported Variety on Friday.

The superhero movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. However, the contract with the actor has not been confirmed yet. Pattinson is the frontrunner for the iconic role, according to the report.

Pre-production work on the highly anticipated film is expected to begin this summer itself. The movie will be jointly produced by Matt Reeves and his Planet of the Apes collaborator Dylan Clark.

If the deal is finalised, Robert Pattinson will become one of the youngest stars to play the DC character. The makers have high hopes from the movie, seeing how both Justice League and Batman v Superman had tanked at the box office.

Apart from the superhero flick, Pattinson is in talks to feature in another Warner Bros film which will also star John David Washington. The movie will be helmed by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan.

Robert Pattinson will be seen in four movies this year– High Life, The Lighthouse, Netflix’s The King and Waiting for the Barbarians.