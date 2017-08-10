Robert Pattinson: I’m more confident in my body than I used to be

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen in the next Hollywood film, Good Time. Robert Pattinson will soon be seen in the next Hollywood film, Good Time.

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson, who is gearing up for the release of Good Time, says the film has changed him a lot and made him comfortable in his own skin.

The film, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, features Pattinson, 31, as a small-time criminal who attempts to race against the clock to break his brother out of prison after a botched bank robbery. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson said after shooting the film, “I’m more confident in my body than I used to be. It’s something about growing up as an English person — you’re very physically inhibited.

“I’ve done a few movies where I’ve actively tried to be more physical and break through my levels of inhibition and self-righteousness. It’s difficult. But as soon as I saw their last movie (Heaven Knows What) — it’s so kinetic — I just knew I wanted to do something with them.”

The directing duo too is all praise for the Twilight actor.

“He said to us, ‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes,’ and we took him at his word times a hundred,” said Benny. Josh added, “He didn’t complain once, and his trailer was a minivan that sometimes doubled as a Steadicam dolly.”

Earlier in another interview the actor had revealed that he once got expelled from his school for selling porn magazines. The 31-year-old actor shared the incident during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, reported Us magazine.

“I’ve never actually said this before. I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school. No one knew at all what to do with them, though…I’d sell them for a lot of money. I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack,” Robert Pattinson said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd